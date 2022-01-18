Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) said on Monday that it had approved three requests to start the procedure for a possible recall referendum on the mandate of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

“The CNE approved this Monday three requests to initiate the procedure for an eventual activation of a referendum to revoke the mandate of the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro”, said the entity on its Twitter account.

Likewise, he highlighted that the approved requests were promoted by the Venezuelan Movement for the Revocation (Mover), Todos Unidos por Referendo Revocatório and the National Executive Committee of the Confedejunta together with the Committee on National and International Democracy.

“The groups declare their intention to become promoters of a request for activation of the recall referendum, which is the first step in accordance with the provisions of the regulation that regulates the promotion and request for a recall referendum of popular electoral mandates”, explained the CNE.

The electoral body added that the eventual activation of this process will require that 20% of those registered in the country’s voter census manifest their will, ratified with their signatures, as established in article 72 of the Constitution.

“Declared this Monday the origin of the requests, the National Electoral Board must now prepare a calendar for the collection of these wills”, completed the entity.

Hours earlier, Mover spokesman Nelson Chitty La Roche defended the activation of the referendum to remove Maduro from office.

“We want a recall referendum (…) so that there is social peace, so that there is institutional trust and so that there is hope for the future on the part of Venezuelans,” Chitty La Roche told reporters at CNE headquarters.

Maduro declared victories in the presidential elections held in May 2018, which were not recognized by much of the international community, and took office for his second term (2019-2025) before the defunct National Constituent Assembly on the 24th of the same month, but also did so again on January 10, 2019 before the Supreme Court of Justice, which responds to its orders, and not before the national Parliament, as required by law.

The Venezuelan Magna Carta establishes that the president must take the oath on January 10 of the year in which his term begins, but before parliament.

Maduro did not speak before parliament due to an alleged “disrespect” of the Legislature to the TSJ.