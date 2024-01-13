Gerard Piqué and Ibai Llanos They have forged a great friendship in recent years, after the streamer will interview the former player of the Barcelona on the platform Twitch. The Spaniards established an excellent relationship and business has strengthened those ties.

Good humor and their passion for football are some details that characterize the Spaniards, who joined forces to create the Kings League, a different football tournament that has faced competitions such as The Spanish League.

Gerard Piqué and Ibaï Llanos Photo: Twitter: @KingsLeague

However, not everything is happiness in life. Piqué and Ibai. He streamer He confessed this Friday that he suffers from a serious health problem that he has been suffering from since 2017.

In a talk on the podcast Chatting quietly, Plains He explained that he is losing his vision due to a problem in his left eye, due to a herpes infection that he has suffered since he was a child.

“I have lost 70% of the sight in my left eye, I have 5 or 10% capacity. I can streampartying, playing soccer, basketball… But I practically don't see out of one eye,” he said.

The athlete left professional football more than a year ago. Photo: Screenshot of the broadcast.

Initially, Ibai He thought the problem was due to spending many hours looking at his computer screen, but the doctors explained to him that they are consequences of the infection.

“I said that it was typical, because of the screen, what many of you may have thought. I'm blind, I need glasses,” but the eye doctor explained that “I had perfect eyesight” and his vision problem was a neurological cause, a problem in the optic nerve, clarifying to him that it was not a tumor as he thought.

“It is not degenerative. I have 100 percent right eye and I can live my life normally,” he stated.

The Kings League is a football league featuring prominent football personalities and internet broadcasters. Photo: Instagram and Twitter @ibaillanos

Ibai plains, which is one of the streamers most important in the world and has 11.3 million on YouTube, 15.4 million followers on Twitch, 14.6 million on X and 9.9 million on Instagram, he noted that he is “medicated and stable” and reassured his followers by stating that the vision problem is “totally controlled.”

“I have been treating myself a lot and I am on medication so that the same thing does not happen to the other eye,” explained Ibai, who regularly visits the eye doctor to treat his vision problem so that it does not affect his right eye.

