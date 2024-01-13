













This comes from an employment record of Ripple Effect where a VFX (visual effects) director is requested in Canada. The team in charge is looking for a senior 3D artist for a very special assignment.

This professional must create 'the most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry'. Elsewhere in his job description he says he will design 'optimized and hyper-realistic in-game visual effects'.

It does not say that his talent is necessary for the next Battlefield. However, the file is published by Electronic Arts, and although DICE's headquarters are in Sweden, it has a subsidiary in Canada.

Fountain: EA.

When Battlefield 2042 came out, there were no shortage of players who regretted the absence of the effects mentioned at the beginning. Especially because before this video game the series was synonymous with destructibility.

It was certainly impressive to see buildings being brought down using tanks, helicopter gunships and explosives.

That spectacularity is what the most recent installment is missing and it is what players want to see back.

Nor can it be left aside that in Battlefield 4 There was an entire environment-changing mechanic, Levolution, in which maps were altered mid-game.

Fountain: EA.

All due to the enormous and destructive changes. So this information coming from Canada will surely delight fans of this franchise.

More than one expects that destruction will once again be a key element in the next installment that is in development.

