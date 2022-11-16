Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Piqué has no peace: under the magnifying glass of the Treasury for million-dollar transfers

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Piqué in his last game with Barcelona

The Catalan defender said goodbye to the Barcelona fans in his last game at the Camp Nou.

The already ex-soccer player has no rest, now in trouble due to his finances.

The already ex-soccer player has no rest, now in trouble due to his finances.

The ex-footballer Gerard Piqué continues with its year full of controversies. After his professional retirement announcement, and after reaching an agreement with Shakira on the subject of his children, now he faces a new chapter.

Piqué, in trouble

As published by ‘El Confidencial’, the Tax Agency analyzes the accounts of the Kosmos company, owned by the former player, and has already detected three movements worth almost 3.4 million euros on which the judge requests greater clarity.

Photo:

Alexander Garcia. efe

The investigated transfers were between accounts of Piqué’s companies, shortly after receiving commissions from Saudi Arabia for acting as an intermediary in the sale of the Spanish Super Cup.

According to the Tax Agency, Piqué entered 11.9 million euros between 2019 and 2021 from Sela Sport, a public company in Saudi Arabia, and that money came through eight transfers to a CaixaBank account owned by Kosmos.

In other information, ‘El Mundo’ gave details of the report of the General State Intervention (IGAE) for the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, in which it is stated that Piqué was really associated with the Royal Spanish Federation, RFEF, at the time of the negotiations of the Super Cup, something prohibited.

