María Belén and Juan Carlos had been in separation proceedings for a month. Nothing portended that it was a traumatic divorce. They were settling all pending issues peacefully, without resorting to lawyers. Everything was going so well that on August 24 they met in a bar in Zaragoza, the city where they live, to close some fringes of the separation. Juan Carlos put the croquette he had ordered in his mouth, but after a few minutes he began to feel bad and had to go home. He doesn’t remember anything else from that moment until the next day, when he woke up with 27,000 euros less in his bank account. The police just arrested his ex-wife for putting a benzodiazepine in that kibble to knock him out and rob him.

The cameras of the Los Juncos bar, in the Zaragoza neighborhood of La Paz, show the ex-partner entering the premises, which has a U-shaped bar full of tapas. Breaded prawns, salted prawns, tortilla, chistorra… The man chose a croquette as a skewer. The recorded images show that at the moment he got up to get a drink, she took advantage of the inattention to “manipulate the croquette”, explains a spokesman for the Superior Headquarters of Aragón. Juan Carlos gobbled it up in one bite and noticed “a strange taste,” according to what he later recounted, but he didn’t give it any more importance. Until after a few minutes, he began to feel unwell and her ex-wife offered to accompany him to her new bachelor pad to lie down and rest.

According to the man’s statement, his mind went blank from that moment until the next day, when he woke up at home. What had happened? Why did his head ache like that? He decided to go to the emergency room for tests and start getting answers. His doctor ordered an analysis and the results show traces of benzodiazepine.

Sedation and relaxation

It is a psychotropic that affects the nervous system and is present in drugs used to treat anxiety or insomnia, among other conditions. It is the fundamental component of well-known medicines such as diazepam. The effects it causes are sedation and relaxation, but in excessive amounts it can even cause a coma and, in extreme cases, death if mixed with alcohol. “These drugs can leave you in a state of unconsciousness and make it difficult to wake up. If we talk about pills, to reach that state, I calculate that around 100 grams (10 pills) were missing, but there are also liquids, Rivotril, which is also tasteless”, says Diego Palao, a psychiatrist specializing in mental health.

Juan Carlos’s surprises continued. Suspicions made him review his accounts and he discovered a hole of almost 27,000 euros. Money that he had the day before, before putting the poisoned croquette into his body. Several of Juan Carlos’s accounts recorded transfers to at least four accounts in the name of his ex-wife María Belén. What had happened to him in the previous 24 hours was beginning to collect an explanation in his head, but he didn’t know if anyone would believe him. The man went to a police station to file a complaint, which was the starting signal for this investigation of the croquette.

The homicide group took on the case because it could be an assassination attempt, although it was finally considered that the woman had no intention of going that far. The police officers accessed the surveillance cameras of both the premises and others from nearby businesses that record the route from the bar to the victim’s house and in which it is seen how the woman enters the house with him. She “made the transfers with her ex-husband’s mobile, which is why she needed him unconscious,” police sources say. Recordings and transfers have been the key evidence to shore up suspicions about the woman.

The investigations to prove that it was his ex-wife who induced him to that state and robbed him lasted four months, until on November 11 the agents shackled the 47-year-old woman with no criminal record. The couple has at least two children, one of them already of legal age. She is accused of one crime of fraud and another of injuries. For now she has accepted her right not to testify and the judge will be the one to summon her to listen to her explanations.