Gerard Piqué (35 years old) has been included by Luis Enrique in the pre-list of 55 players for the Qatar World Cup prior to the final of 24 to 26 players that the Spanish coach will offer next Friday, December 11. The presence of the Barça central in a pre-call, advanced by Brand, and confirmed by this newspaper, is the first since he opted, at the age of 31, to leave the national team at the end of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Now, four years later, and without being a starter at his club, Piqué appears again to the selection stage. He already tried it for the Tokyo Olympics, as he revealed The Confidencel, informing Luis Rubiales that he should speak with the U-21 coach to convey his enthusiasm for playing in the tournament. The suspicions about the interventionism of the federative president on the list were buried by the evidence: De la Fuente did not quote Piqué, who is also being investigated by a Majadahonda judge for the commissions (24 million euros) that Kosmos received, the mercantile of his property, for mediating so that the Spanish Super Cup was played in Saudi Arabia. Both Piqué and the federation assure that the operation did not go beyond the legal framework. With the new Sports Law, which must be approved in the second half of December, an international athlete will no longer be able to have commercial relations with the corresponding sports federation.

In addition to Piqué, Sergio Ramos has entered, who has not been summoned by Luis Enrique since March 2020. The coach considered that he was not recovered from his hamstring injury for the European Championship and the physical mishaps in his first season at PSG ruled him out . Now, Ramos plays regularly in his club, but except for surprise, his cycle in the national team seems finished.

Iago Aspas, the player most demanded by the press and fans, is doing so well among the 55. It will be with the final list when it will be measured how much politics there is in the form of messages of recognition of trajectories or performance of the course in the pre-selection and how much they weigh for make it to the final list. “The door is not closed for any Spanish player,” Luis Enrique has always warned.

Other surprises in that pre-list of 55 is the presence of goalkeeper Remiro and Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) and Álex Baena (Villarreal).`

