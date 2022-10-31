The wedding of Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar took place on October 8. This moment shocked the international press, as several members of RBD attended the ceremony, including Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez. However, those who were conspicuous by their absence were Alfonso Herrera and Sweet Maria.

At a press conference held on October 26, for the start of recordings of the series “I think of you”, the remembered ‘Roberta’ spoke out and denied rumors of a possible estrangement with ‘Lupita’.

“I do directing and music workshops on the weekends. I would have liked to see her as a bride, but she (Maite Perroni) she looked beautiful and from the heart I was there, I sent her little messages, “revealed Dulce.

Dulce María assures that she would like to spend more time with her RBD colleagues

Likewise, the singer made it clear that it is not possible for the six members of RBD to meet frequently, since each one has a different agenda:

“In my case, my wedding was none (…) Sometimes you want to be there and because of work, or due to different circumstances, you can’t be. Well, it will always be like that because people want to see us glued together and it would be very nice. I think that deep down we would also like to see each other more, but it was not possible, “added Dulce María.

Why did Dulce María not participate in the RBD virtual concert in 2020?

It is not the first time that Dulce María has not been part of the band’s reunions, since, in 2020, RBD had a virtual concert called “Ser or seem”, which broke records, since sold over 300,000 tickets and grossed $11 million , according to Infobae. However, neither the actress nor ‘Poncho’ Herrera attended.

Dulce María celebrates her wedding anniversary with a tender photo of her pregnancy

The reason? The interpreter of “Tras de mí” said that it was very soon for her to return to the stage, since, weeks before, she had given birth to her first daughter:

“The theme that RBD is always present is something very nice. It is something that is appreciated from the heart; I think the six of us thank all the people, fans and generation that is watching us from the heart, ”he specified.