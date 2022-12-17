Gerard Pique and Shakira They are still in the eye of the hurricane. Although more than six months have passed since they announced their separation, the now ex-soccer player and the singer from Barranquilla continue to make headlines in the tabloids because of what they do or don’t do.

In recent days, the biggest commotion was unleashed by Piqué’s trip, with his new girlfriend, to the Czech Republic. Now, alleged details of a couple’s celebration with Clara Chía Martí are known, but in Barcelona.

In fact, certain media report that said meeting was the ratification that Clara Chía supposedly achieved what Shakira did not.

The ‘achievement’ of Clara Chía

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí went viral on social networks because they were recorded kissing. Photo: Instagram @ 3gerardpique / @clarachia55

As ‘Nuevamujer’, a portal that has recorded the step-by-step separation of Piqué and Shakira, emphasizes, the Catalan would have been with Clara Chía celebrating their relationship in a luxurious place in Barcelona.

There, they would have shared with the workers of Kosmos, the company of the ex-soccer player in which they say the couple met.

“This is the first time that we see a Clara Chía who is quite euphoric, fun, relaxed and very comfortable with Piqué’s environment, with whom, by the way, she gets along very well”review that the paparazzi Jordi Martin assured in his related report.

‘Nuevamujer’ takes those words and asserts the importance of Clara Chía having shared naturally in the close circle of the former defender.

“An environment in which the Colombian singer never managed to fit inbecause those close to Gerard called him ‘The boss’ for his demands, scenes of jealousy and how controlling he could become with him,” the portal says.

Gerard Pique and new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti enjoy weekend break in Prague with his brother after Shakira split Pique was spotted leaving the plush Marriott Hotel in the Czech capital pic.twitter.com/AUdVwSKHlv — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) December 16, 2022

To date, neither Piqué nor Shakira have spoken about the way in which they shared the barranquillera with the Catalan’s friends.

