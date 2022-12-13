Piqué and Shakira together again? Incredible, Clara Chía Marti gives clues

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The ex-partner reached an agreement on the custody of Sasha and Milan.
Instagram: @3gerardpique – @shakira
The former couple reached an agreement on the custody of Sasha and Milan.
The ex-soccer player would have gotten tired of his new girlfriend.
December 13, 2022, 09:36 A.M.
The news of Gerard Piqué, the Colombian women Shakira and Clara Chia Marti They continue to give something to talk about in the Spanish media, which follow the trail of the three characters, and very closely.
It was known in the last hours that the rumors about Piqué’s bad moment with Chía Marti are increasingly true.
It is noted that in the last outings they have been seen to be very distant and the journalists who follow the relationship step by step warn that they are not well.
Piqué would be very disappointed with the behavior of his girlfriend. It is said that she has “childish outings” while she is with him.
Alfonso Merlos is a recognized paparazzi in Spain, in Europe. He pointed out that the reasons for the break are many, at least that is clear from what he said in the Merlos Place program.
The communicator assures that another of the serious reasons for the couple to be wrong and have broken up is Shakira herself.
fights in mid-flight
According to Merlos, several discussions Piqué and Clara had during the trip they made to Prague. The passengers of the plane in which they were going spoke of the bad moments that they perceived during the trip.
The journalist warns that the main reason is that the former Barcelona defender was checking the Instagram profile of the singer from Barranquilla. Some say that these are the constant discussions between Piqué and Martí.
In the same way, they point out that the former player of the Spain team would be delighted to return with Shakira, but the truth is that she knew of the existence of Chía Marti for a long time, before ending the relationship.
Sports
December 13, 2022, 09:36 A.M.
