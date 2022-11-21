Fifa prohibits the captains of the national teams who will take the field at the World Cup in Qatar from wearing the “One Love” rainbow bands in solidarity with the LGBT+ community. In a statement, the governing body of world football reiterates that the position taken “is in line with article 13.8.1 of the FIFA Equipment Regulations. For FIFA final competitions, the captain of each team must wear the captain’s armband provided by FIFA. The regulation – it is specified – was approved by all the participants in the game. The rules exist to preserve the on-field integrity of all participants and are equally applicable to all competing teams. The risk is therefore that anyone who refuses one of the bands promoted by the organizers, with messages such as “Football unites the world”, “Share the meal”, will face a fine and a yellow card at the start of the match. No exceptions to the regulation will be allowed, despite Fifa saying it supports sexual freedom.

In a joint statement Belgium, Holland, Wales, England, Switzerland, Denmark and Germany explained that all “were ready to pay fines that would normally apply to violations of the kit regulations and we had made a commitment to wear the One Love armband at the arm. However, we cannot risk having our players booked and risk having to leave the pitch.” “We are very frustrated – it continues – by the decision that we believe is unprecedented. We wrote to Fifa in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love Armband to actively support inclusion in football and have had no response. Our players and coaches are disappointed as they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show their support in other ways.”