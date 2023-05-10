Los Mochis Pioneros recovered from a hesitant start and turned the match around to rescue a division of honors against the Tijuana Zonkeys.

The Mochitense took advantage of the locality to prevail 100-99 in the second game of the penultimate series of the Chevron-Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (Cibacopa) 2023which was held at the Multiple Use Center.

Both quintets experienced a very dynamic match on the court, the visitors got a better income in the first quarter, which they dominated with some ease by winning 32-20.

Those commanded by the Argentine Guillermo Vecchio began the reaction in the second period, which they led with a tight score of 21-18, which allowed them to go into the halftime break with a smaller deficit.

For the second half, the oranges came out with renewed energy and had an unbeatable third quarter, which they won 27-16to take the lead for the first time in the match.

The last quarter was screaming, with a pioneering team that endured the attempted rebellion of the donkeys-zebras, who took the last set with a tight 33-32, but it was not enough for them to turn around. This was the first victory that the Pioneros were able to win against those from Tijuana in 6 games.

Quintin Alexander led the hosts’ offense with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assistsfollowed by Kennedy Jones Jr. with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, Jordan Stevens with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists and Daniel Dingle with 14 points and 4 rebounds.

For the border, Joshua Webster was dispatched with 36 points and 3 assistsIdris Ibn Dawud Alvarado with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, Edgar Garibay Padilla with 12 points and 5 rebounds and Akia Pruitt with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

We recommend you read:

The Mochitense team will travel to the old Cajeme to face the Halcones de Ciudad Obregón next weekend, in what will be the last series of the regular role in which they will seek to close with victories that allow them to climb positions.