On the direct election of the Prime Minister or of the Republic, Giorgia Meloni did not find the support she hoped for in the opposition: yesterday the premier received in the Chamber the leaders of the parties opposed to the center-right majority, and albeit with some differences from each other , all – except what remains of the Third Pole – have expressed their opposition to the reforms, while agreeing that in Italy the instability of governments remains a problem. On the one hand Meloni with the deputies Tajani and Salvini, the ministers Casellati and Ciriani and the undersecretaries Mantovano and Fazzolari. On the other hand, representatives of all parties paraded until eight in the evening.

Although Palazzo Chigi has been keen to reassure that he has no interest in “centralizing powers” beyond the center-right, skepticism reigns. There are those who ask for a bicameral and those who don’t, Meloni would only open “if there is no dilatory intent”. In short, the reforms will be made, Meloni assures. Probably starting with the hypothesis that meets the least opposition, “namely that of the election of the premier, because we are not in love with one system or another, among the many that can be taken as an example, and we can also imagine an Italian model” .

From the Pd the position is clear: “Reforms are not the country’s priority”. “No to the man or woman alone, or alone, in command” is the line, despite an openness to “improve stability in representation” in the Italian system. In the same way, the 5 Star Movement reaffirms its “outright no to the premiership and presidentialism”. Riccardo Magi and Benedetto Della Vedova of +Europa warn: “The hypothesis of the Mayor of Italy is madness if not nonsense with direct elections and constructive distrust, things that cannot go together and then it would create a conflicting dualism between Quirinale and prime minister”.

Clear distance also with the Green-Left Alliance. “We have communicated to President Meloni the unavailability to support the reforms on presidentialism. We believe that the figure of the President of the Republic must be protected and we will fight hard on this”, says Angelo Bonelli. Fratoianni echoes him: “We have expressed our clear opposition to presidentialism, to semi-presidentialism, to the premiership. Total opposition also to the hypothesis of a Bicameral. Today it is difficult to foresee a collaboration with the majority ”.

The only side of the majority is in Action, with Calenda admitting that he has “found a premier who is listening and ready for dialogue”. In general, he continues, “we are in favor of the indication of the Prime Minister on the model of the mayor of Italy”. But not the direct election of the President of the Republic. From Italia Viva Maria Elena Boschi specifies: “A reform of the form of government cannot be separated from the overcoming of equal bicameralism”.

#Direct #election #premier #Meloni #questions #opposition #M5S #centrists #open #dialogue