A month. So much has been useful for Alessandro Florenzi to return to Stefano Pioli and Milan’s disposal. The national team full-back has returned to training in a group at Milanello, three days after the very delicate championship challenge at Verona: Florenzi can therefore be called up and could be an alternative to the match in progress, should there be problems for the Calabria side holders. and Hernandez. Therefore, the after-effects of the surgery on the meniscus of the left knee, operated under arthroscopy after the injury suffered during Milan-Bologna, have been perfectly disposed of.

All available (or almost)

Everything under control for the rest of the members of the Rossoneri squad: Kjaer aside, they are not available (even if Daniel Maldini is recovering from muscle fatigue). Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to manage the small pains in his knee that occasionally lead to overloads: his goal is to always be ready to take over from Giroud, now an untouchable starter at the center of the Rossoneri attack. In the median at the Bentegodi Tonali and Bennacer should play, with Kessie again advanced in the position of attacking midfielder at the expense of Brahim Diaz, who seems destined for another bench.