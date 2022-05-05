Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that the international conference of donors to help Ukraine held this Thursday in Warsaw has raised $6.5 billionabout 6,170 million euros.

“Let’s make sure that this money reaches the Ukrainians as quickly and effectively as possible”Morawiecki asked from the National Stadium in Warsaw, in whose facilities the event took place to collect humanitarian aid.

According to the Polish president, “all countries of the free world must help Ukrainebut countries that have developed an energy dependency on Russia and have sold it weapons have a special obligation to do so.”

The head of the Polish Executive described “generosity test” the outcome of the Conference, which was also attended by the Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, the President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyden, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, as well as the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Szmyhal.

A new ‘Marshall Plan’

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, addressed the attendees by videoconference, who asked for a modern version of the Marshall Plan for his country to make it easier for citizens to return to a secure life with future prospects. “It will be an investment in the stability of all of Central and Eastern Europe,” she asserted.

Another of the participants, the Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, stressed that after Russia’s “unjustified” attack on Ukraine, Europe “will never be the same” and that the testimonies coming out of Ukraine “remind us of the worst moments in the history of Europe”.

Andersson, one of the organizers of the event, announced a donation worth 23 million dollars in aid to kyivto which are added 265 million from Germany, among other donations.

The President of the EC, Ursula Von der Leyden, announced a package of aid for internally displaced persons in Ukraine worth €200 millionand recalled that Brussels has just approved “a sixth package of sanctions” against Moscow “which will deeply affect the Russian economy, which will have to pay for its aggression”.

This Thursday’s conference in Warsaw follows the one already held at the beginning of last April, also attended by Von der Leyen and other international guests, as well as figures from the world of entertainment who joined the initiative and in which €10.1 billion.

