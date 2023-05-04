The Rossoneri coach: “There is a lack of determination and lucidity to unlock the games, we are throwing away points which can cost dearly. But the semi-final of the Champions League is a good thing that it comes…”

The turnover is not for this Milan. The rotations – seven this time – are evidently obligatory for a team whose door is about to knock on a semi-final of the Champions League, but the gap in performance – technical and tactical – between the front lines and the second lines was further certified by this draw which adds up to the one with Roma and further complicates the race for fourth place. One could very easily say that if De Ketelaere and Diaz hadn’t gobbled up two goals virtually scored, we would be talking about something completely different. But those errors are part of a sad déjà-vu of the Devil’s door sills. Just as this draw increases the list of points lost by the Rossoneri against teams on the right side of the standings (with Cremonese, to say, only two draws arrived). See also Lindsay Brewer, the sexiest driver in the world loves Lewis Hamilton

Gear — Nothing to do, the Belgian Milan does not take off and staying on the ground on the day when, apart from Rome, all the other direct European competitors snatch the three points, is not a great idea. The draw at the end somehow heals the standings a little – in the event of a defeat the Rossoneri would have found themselves seventh -, but it still makes the road to the Champions League uphill. “We are disappointed in the most absolute way, we wanted to win, there are few games and if we don’t change gears, we’ll struggle to reach the top four – Pioli said after the match -. Now we have to be good at transforming disappointment into determination. The pace you change by winning”. Then, an analysis on the two halves: “In the first we put into practice everything we had prepared, even if I expected a little more depth. We managed the ball well, controlled the game, then it’s clear that if we don’t If you manage to unlock it, everything becomes more difficult. In the second half, which I didn’t like, we wanted to decide the match individually and we lost the logical thread.” See also Joaquín Messi, the youth who was suggested to change his surname

you deserve — What is the Devil’s biggest problem. Pioli reflects: “Right now, there is a lack of determination and lucidity in unlocking the games. We have to be more incisive and precise. We are throwing away points which can cost dearly in the league. However, the team is not tired, I have seen a team with a lot energy. If the Champions League that arrives is it a good thing or a bad thing? Well, it’s obviously a good thing, how many years has it been since we’ve played in a semi-final? We deserved this situation and we want to keep trying.”

May 3 – 11.54pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pioli #dont #change #gears #difficult #finish #top