This time the place of horror has been a medical center; other times, in recent times, they have been schools, discos or places of worship. The latest mass shooting so far in what is already a long series in the United States so far this year has left five victims, all of them women, and has occurred in a central Atlanta neighborhood, one of the most thriving cities in the world. country this Wednesday. One of the victims, aged 39, has died. Among the four wounded, ranging in age from 25 to 71, three are very serious.

As indicated by the Atlanta Police in a press conference. Agents are trying to apprehend the shooter, who fled in a stolen car near Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care in the Midtown area, a thriving commercial area dotted with apartment buildings, offices and Hotels.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum has identified the suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who is still on the run and is being sought by police in an extensive deployment in the city of Atlanta and neighboring Cobb County. Police have warned the public not to try to approach if they spot the suspected shooter, whom they consider armed and dangerous. He has also asked that anyone who may have information on Patterson’s whereabouts contact

In a series of images distributed by the Police before the press conference, an individual can be seen dressed in sneakers, black pants and a light-colored sweatshirt, with the hood pulled up over his head. He also carries a backpack across his chest. In most of the photographs the suspect is wearing a white mask; in one of them he appears with his face uncovered.

According to the CNN television network, citing a high-ranking source within the Atlanta Police, the suspect has experience in the US armed forces. Apparently, he had gone to the medical center accompanied by his mother to attend a medical appointment. At one point, he began to show signs of nervousness, pulled out a short firearm, and began shooting.

The Atlanta shooting is the latest in a long series of similar incidents in the United States so far this year. The NGO File on Violence with Firearms, which considers a mass shooting to be one that results in at least four victims without including the shooter, estimates that since January there have already been at least 190 events of this type throughout the territory of the country since January.

The most recent was detected over the weekend, when a man killed five people, including an eight-year-old boy, by shooting his neighbors with an assault rifle in the state of Texas. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday night.

