Pinto wins the duel against Bolillo: victory for Deportivo Cali

The long-awaited duel between Deportivo Cali de Jorge Luis Pinto and Junior del Bolillo Gómez of date 16 of the League ended with a victory for the Valle del Cauca team, 3-2 this Thursday in Palmaseca.

The match at the Deportivo Cali stadium was entertaining, back and forth, with multiple emotions throughout the 90’s. In the end, the sugar bowl was the one who smiled and kept the points at home, after starting by falling in 2 minutes. Third win in line that maintains the illusion.

intense match

Junior celebrated his first score before minute 2. It came after a deep ball and a cross from Brayan León that made the Verdiblanca defense awkward. The one who appeared to connect was Ómar Albornoz, who beat Aldair Gutiérrez in speed and sent her to the bottom. Goalkeeper Kevin Dawson tried to react but he pulled her out from inside.

Barely 3 minutes passed and Deportivo Cali was already celebrating 1-1. It all happened after a free kick that ended in a hand from León. Kevin Velasco was in charge of marking the equality by way of the penalty. Powerful charge to the center that slipped between the legs of Jefersson Martínez.

Junior took the lead again at 29′, after a corner kick that ended in a bad clearance and that Edwin Herrera ended up hitting the far post, where Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval appeared to connect with his head. The sugar defense remained static while the striker appeared among the central defenders to make it 1-2.

Before going to rest, around 44 minutes, Velasco returned to equalize the charges. Great start from their own half, ball to the center of Aldair Gutiérrez for the midfielder to define with a left-footed shot from medium distance, which took Martínez by surprise.

In the plugin did not change the story. Cali and Junior continued to display the best of their football in search of points. In the end, Jefferson Díaz was in charge of scoring the winning goal for Deportivo Cali in Palmaseca. The 58th minute was passing when it was reported with 3-2.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

