Unveiled at CinemaCon 2023 the first look at the upcoming action sequel “The Meg 2: The Trench” and it looks just as charmingly goofy as fans of the original had hoped. While Jason Statham was confirmed to return for the sequel, the clip, which was shown, has yet to be posted online.

It starts with some friendly looking dinosaurs on a beach, before a Tyrannosaurus Rex arrives and eats all the little ones. However, if you think that this friend is the top predator in these places, you better think again, because the T-Rex is then eaten by a gigantic shark.

In the present day, super diver Jonas Taylor, played by Statham, has assembled a team to go down into an unknown trench and investigate the strange occurrences that have been reported in its surroundings. Of course, during the mission they realize that a megalodon, even bigger than the ones seen in the previous movie, lurks just below the surface.

Later, according to the post, we see Statham fighting the gigantic creature with a harpoon while riding a jet ski and the megalodon going on a ruthless onslaught. Cliff Curtis, Page Kennedy and Shuya Sophia Cai reprise their roles alongside Statham in the Ben Wheatley-directed film. “The Meg 2: The Trench” will be released in theaters in the United States on August 4.

Editor’s note: The trailer was shown at the convention but hasn’t been posted online yet, but we already know what to expect, right? Anyone who goes to the cinema to see this type of film knows that they will see an exaggeratedly absurd but entertaining film.