Friday, December 22, 2023, 3:09 p.m.



The pink confetti exploded again on Gabriel Cañadas Street, in San Pedro del Pinatar, headquarters of El Perolo, which this December 22 broke its record for biggest prizes in the Christmas Lottery. A sold tenth of the Gordo once again placed the administration on the Olympus of Spanish lotteries, since the lucky pink brand already has four jackpot prizes to its credit in previous years.

Late in the morning, as soon as the most lazy jackpot in history came out of the hype – after 1:16 p.m. – the party that El Perolo had organized at the doors of the lottery office was covered in pink and gold papers. to celebrate the wink of luck. “It's what we've been working for all year,” he said amidst the shouts of neighbors, friends and fireworks ready for the big moment.

This Pinata administration distributed more than half a million euros in jackpot prizes this Friday, not counting the tenths awarded with 6,000 euros each sold at the counter or for the growing internet marketing throughout Spain. By mid-morning they had already given out five fifth prizes, worth 144,000 euros. Soon a tenth of the second prize paid to 125,000 euros was added.

You can check here if you have won any of the prizes, stones or returns from the Christmas Lottery here.

When the neighbors who attended the traditional lottery party in El Perolo had already tasted the free migas and cauldron that are served along with beer and ham at will, that strange and sinuous number, 88,008, made its appearance to put the culmination of the celebration. As always, the manager of El Perolo, Miguel Ángel Zapata, has everything ready for the big celebration. The T-shirts labeled with the different prizes, the confetti cannons, the bottles of cava and the giant stuffed flamingo that makes its appearance along with the luck.

“We have democratized the lottery, that is why it is so distributed, but the result of so much work is a huge joy,” said Zapata. While online sales continue to rise like the foam of the champagne they shake with each award, the influx of public to the San Pedro del Pinatar window does not stop. Customers from various nearby provinces have arrived in recent days to form a long line on the street. “There are couples who have met and formed while waiting in line at El Perolo, because waiting to buy the lottery gives you time to throw the cane, and then the couples continue to come every year as a tradition,” says José María Ferrer, owner from El Perolo.

Administration employees usually ask for the window position to serve the buyers of the tenths in which they deposit their dreams. “Working at the window is a boost of energy, because people come to tell you their plans,” says the businessman. Ferrer is not unaware that “after so much work and so much investment, you deposit everything in the hands of luck.”