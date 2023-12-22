Thanks to one parody masterfully assembled, Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo they became the absolute protagonists of the first GTA 6 trailer.

The video was made by Stefano Baglioa content creator particularly known for his trailer parodies where he expertly uses clips and jokes from films and sketches by the famous trio of Italian comedians to create hilarious videos.

Even his latest work, Grand Theft Subarudoes not disappoint, as you can see for yourselves in the video below, which sees Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo completely at ease among the excesses and madness of Rockstar Games' Vice City.