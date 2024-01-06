The checkpoint it risks being one of the biggest nightmares for many motorists, and it doesn't matter that they are necessarily criminals. Even those who are not at fault and are in good standing can feel in awe of a point control of the police forces (CarabinieriPolice, Finance, Municipal Police), for any reason. Nothing to fear though (at least hopefully if you haven't forgotten something); here is everything you need to know, what you risk and also the risks you run in case of “forcing” of a Carabinieri, Police, etc. checkpoint.

First of all, let's see at a checkpoint what are the procedures that the police use to communicate to the motorist to stop his car

What is a checkpoint

The checkpoint, simply put, is a post or place where the vehicle are obliged to stop following a “stop” notice from the police so as to allow for checks and controls by law enforcement or military personnel. Usually, these checks are carried out in exceptional cases; in this case, therefore, it is necessary to mark one clear difference between the checkpoint and the control posttwo findings that we often tend to confuse.

In the first, checks by the public force are not carried out on a random basis, here all vehicles passing through the area subjected to checks are obliged to stop. In the second case, however, the cars to be checked are stopped at the discretion of the patrol officers at the command of their “halt”.

Checkpoint how to recognize it

The methods used by law enforcement to signal a checkpoint to motorists, with an invitation to stop, may vary depending on the country and local regulations, but generally include:

Light and flashing signals: Law enforcement agencies often use flashing lights on their cars or on devices placed along the road to attract the attention of motorists and tell them to stop. Acoustic signals: officers may use sirens or other audible devices to warn motorists of the need to stop. Hand signals: officers may use hand signals, traffic lights, such as stop signs or flags, to direct motorists to stop. Speakers: in some cases, law enforcement may use loudspeakers to communicate instructions to motorists during a checkpoint. Road barriers: Depending on the situation, mobile road barriers could be used to block the road and force motorists to stop. Service car: the service car which may belong to the Police, the Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade or other law enforcement agencies are often positioned strategically, sideways and prominently, to signal the presence of a checkpoint.

In this case the motorist is required to slow down, stop and pull over (follow the instructions of the police for this maneuver too) and wait for the request made by the officer on duty.

What to do when you are stopped at a checkpoint

Here are some tips on how to behave correctly at a checkpoint:

Stop immediately and pull over on the right following the directions of the police.

Stay in the car, with your seat belts fastened, and open the driver's side window.

Show the documents requested to the agents, without opposing the checks.

Follow all the instructions of the agents with maximum collaboration.

What is checked at the checkpoint

“Bring your license and registration, please” is what a law enforcement officer usually asks a motorist who has just stopped. Driving license and registration document of the vehicle are the first two documents required.

THE documents that motorists are required to show to officers are:

Valid driving license;

Vehicle registration certificate;

Insurance certificate (may be required but they can also check directly online)

Any other documents such as driving authorization (loan for use) if the vehicle is registered, certified with the date of revision of the gas cylinders (methane or LPG), etc.

Agents can also carry out the following checks:

identification of the driver and passengers;

of the driver and passengers; vehicle status check in particular lights, tires and safety systems;

in particular lights, tires and safety systems; checking the regularity of documents of the vehicle;

of the vehicle; check for the presence of narcotic or psychotropic substances in the driver.

In case of refusal to show documents or to undergo checks, the motorist is subject to sanctions which can lead to the confiscation of the vehicle.

A police checkpoint while he stops a motorist with his police paddle

License, inspection, insurance These are 3 important points whose deadlines should be kept in mind by all motorists. In fact, there are 3 main deadlines to remember and the first to be checked at a checkpoint:

Specifically, theinsurance must be valid and must not have expired revision nor the driving licence. These three documents could represent the must-have obligations for every motorist; in short, the first certificates that are checked at each checkpoint.

More checks at the checkpoint

In addition, officers also have the ability to carry out additional checks, such as a balloon check to check the driver's blood alcohol levels and the condition of the vehicle to ensure that it is functioning properly. In recent times, especially following the new rules regarding mobility, the laws seem to have become more restrictive, i more scrupulous controls, and more expensive sanctions. The appropriate inspections are aimed above all at details that risk going unnoticed by motorists, and it is precisely for this reason that the attention of motorists must be very high; here you don't just risk a “simple” fine, eh…

Checking trucks and trucks at the checkpoint

Trucks can be subjected to verification of maximum load allowed. To carry out this weight measurement, the Agents can invite the driver to follow the patrol until the first available “weigh” where the truck is loaded. In some cases, the Traffic Police is organized to carry out the weighing of the vehicle directly on the road at the checkpoint with portable transportable equipment.

Truck drivers also have their driving times and tachograph integrity checked with related sanctions if the maximum driving times permitted on board a truck are exceeded.

From October 2nd the presence of gods became mandatory for them blind spot detection sensors. The “restriction” is currently only in force in the city of Milan, where the problem is highly felt especially following the various accidents that have led to the death of cyclists.

Another obligation, again concerning heavy vehicles, is to apply limits stickers which warn other road users of blind spots.

The new controls at the checkpoint, the FAP

Let's start from the so-called “FAP“. It is a component unknown to most, but which is coming into focus during checks at checkpoints. The acronym stands for Particulate filter, this is present in most of the latest generation cars (especially diesel ones), which are obliged to respect precise dictates regarding environmental sustainability. Its function, in fact, is precisely to limit the emission of fine dust, it goes without saying that this is a very current and much-felt topic, even if mechanically it can create engine functioning problems.

The advice is to never remove the DPF from your vehicle, because you risk facing sanctions that are not at all pleasant. In the lightest cases, in fact, the fine ranges from 422 euros up to 1,697 euros, but when the absence of the filter represents environmental damage one faces penalties that border on exaggeration: the fine can even reach up to 100,000 euro, and in extreme cases you even risk one imprisonment of up to six years.

But what happens if a motorist doesn't stop when the officers stop?

As previously specified, the fear of being stopped by the police when driving is a natural fact, especially among novice drivers. In these cases, however, it is necessary to remain calm behind the wheel, e.g Woe betide you if you force the checkpoint. When you drive without insurance, or with an expired tax or without a license (which you may have forgotten at home), we are still obliged to stop for a check if requested; also to prevent our situation from becoming further complicated and a simple fine becoming something much worse. Ultimately we are talking about control services useful for protecting the safety of all citizens and for the prevention of crimes, for this reason the maximum collaboration.

