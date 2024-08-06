Juarez City.- More than 50 entrepreneurs from this border gathered yesterday for the third edition of the event “Brunch among entrepreneurs”, led by Hazel Núñez, whose objective is to promote local women’s businesses.

“The purpose of this was to bring together entrepreneurial women to create alliances, talk and share the challenges we face in the city, create new friendships and, above all, support this community,” said Núñez during the opening of the event.

This initiative seeks to strengthen the network of women entrepreneurs and enhance their personal and professional growth.

The brunch dynamic included individual presentations by each attendee, which encouraged sales and future connections to boost local commerce.

“Developing the mindset is the most important thing,” stressed Núñez, who also noted that this is the third edition this year.

She dedicates her life to supporting women

The founder of this project is a business administrator by profession, although for more than three years she has dedicated her professional life to digital marketing and, above all, to promoting women in their businesses.

Although she currently resides in Mexico City, Núñez has a strong commitment to her hometown, carrying out her project both here and in the country’s capital, where she has worked with women from Ciudad Juárez.

This community of female entrepreneurs is not limited to events, but is also part of a broader network, with 200 members in a WhatsApp group and 113 in Mexico City.

This year, the event will also begin to take place in León, Guanajuato. The first edition of this event had 35 attendees on the border, and each meeting is governed by rules designed to promote a motivating environment. “Never make your business ‘small’” and mutual respect are fundamental pillars, according to the organizer.

The presentation dynamic, called “Modesty Aside,” allows each participant to share her venture and, in the event that a woman minimizes her business, the other attendees encourage her to reaffirm its value, the digital strategist indicated.

The next edition of the “Brunch among entrepreneurs” will be announced through Núñez’s social networks, @hazelnunez_ and @soygirlceo, as well as the “Club Girl CEO” movement on Instagram.