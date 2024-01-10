After years of work it is time to enter a new stage of well-deserved rest for enjoy the fruits harvested, but not before giving an appropriate farewell to the job, just like the one he had a pilot who made his last flight at the age of 65 and received a surprise from his colleagues.

Through the TikTok account @hoysevuela, user Danny shared a video with the caption: “Pilots can fly until they are 65 years old. Today was the last flight of the Tandazo capital.” The images shown in the 22 seconds that the clip lasts moved the users of the social network.

In the video You can see the boarding aisle towards the plane and on the sides various people who applaud when the man leaves the aircraft. In the lines there are people who are apparently from airport security, other pilots and flight attendants. As the man walks down the corridor, several of them come up to hug him and give him gifts.

While on the screen you can read: “Thank you for everything Capi” and you can see the pilot Tandazo with a box with balloons and candy. At one point he takes out a bottle of beer that he shows to everyone amidst laughter and applause.

How much does a pilot earn in the United States?

While salaries depend on experience, airline and other factors, according to job board Indeed, The average base salary for a pilot in the United States is $73,012 per year. Although some range between US$61,000 and US$158,000 annually due to factors such as the size of the company they work for, rank, seniority, number of hours worked per month, location and the type of aircraft they operate.

It is important to mention that the Professional pilots require extensive training Before obtaining the flight license, which must be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, a series of theoretical, physical and practical tests must be passed.

Likewise, a pilot requires various skills such as human resources management, communication, professional ethics, decisiveness and adaptability to be able to cope with all the tasks assigned to him, such as: determining safe and efficient flight routes; perform aircraft inspections before and after a flight; ensure the safety and comfort of everyone on the plane.

Federal regulations in the United States state that commercial airline pilots must retire at the age of 65, although after that they can work as private pilots. However, they have to constantly undergo physical examinations to maintain the class 1 medical certificate required to fly.