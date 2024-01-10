The American car brand Mullen probably doesn't mean much to you. The company started in 2002 and built its first EV in 2007. Later, Mullen bought a majority stake in Bollinger, the builder of square EVs. Mullen is now working on various electric vehicles, of which the Five is one of them. The electric crossover should go on sale sometime in early 2025. Even before one Five has left for a customer, the brand shows a sports version of the crossover: the Mullen Five RS.

The figures for the RS are still subject to change, but promise a lot of good. The power must be above 1,000 hp and the torque is 1,152 Nm. The 0-100 time will be less than two seconds and the top speed will be at least 320 km/h. The regular Five goes to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and stops at 250 km/h. Despite a smaller battery (95 kWh vs 100 kWh), you can go further with the slower Five: 520 kilometers compared to 480 kilometers.

Mullen also provides 21- or 22-inch wheels with Brembo brakes and a two-speed transmission. Charging from 0 to 80 percent should take about twenty minutes. Inside there is a panoramic display and you can talk to an AI assistant. The helper is not only there to follow orders, but also to recognize your face. This allows him to set your preferences, such as the mirrors at the right height and the driver's seat where you prefer it.

How much does the Mullen Five cost?

Mullen says he aims to make 'EVs more accessible than ever'. There is no price for the Mullen Five RS at the moment, but there is a price for the standard version. Customers pay $55,000 (approximately 50,000 euros) for the electric crossover. This makes it $14,000 more expensive than the Model Y Performance, which travels slower and less far than the Five. Still, you might wonder whether a half-ton car will make EVs more accessible.