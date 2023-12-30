The pilot Gil de Ferran died this Friday after suffering from a heart attack while driving one of his private circuit vehicles. This has been confirmed by the Brazilian Automobile Confederation through a statement.

The Brazilian, who was one of Juan Pablo Montoya's three most important contenders, was known for his historic triumph as winner of the Indianapolis 500 in 2003, and the seven victories in the CART races in 1995 and 2003.

According to the entity, De Ferran was the victim of a heart attack at a private motorsports club, located in Opa Locka, Florida. There he was quickly rescued and taken to a local hospital, but unfortunately he did not survive.

(You may be interested in: Michael Schumacher: How has modern medicine improved the driver's health?).

Apparently the IndyCar track speed record holder He presented the illness that took his life while competing with his youngest son, Luke. on a private circuit.

According to local media reports, the pilot managed to stop the car and tell those present that he was not feeling well, which prevented a possible accident on the road. Minutes later he was transferred to a health center, without much success, since the doctors were unable to save him from the cardiovascular attack.

(Keep reading: Do you want to be an airplane pilot? These are the requirements and the money you can earn.)

Incredulous at the news of Gil de Ferran's death. He emerged as a great figure in 🇺🇸, winning the CART and Indy500, later transcending to roles with Honda and McLaren in #F1. Great guy, I interviewed him on 🇧🇷 this year while her daughter Anna livened up the grid with her music. RIP Gil. pic.twitter.com/KWlK2IE2fM — Diego Mejia (@diegofmejia) December 30, 2023

The Penske team, for which he competed in the early 2000s and with which he won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car World Series, spoke out in a statement about the sudden departure of some of its most prominent former members.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Gil de Ferran. Gil defined the class as a driver and as a gentleman. As an INDYCAR champion and winner of the Indianapolis 500. He accomplished much during his career, both on and off the grid. clue”.

They added: “He was a great friend of Team Penske and the INDYCAR family, as well as the entire international motorsports community. His passing is a terrible loss and he will be deeply missed.“, concluded the American transportation services company.

(Also read: Pilot who wanted to turn off plane engines in mid-flight admits that he ate hallucinogenic mushrooms).

For their part, some of the great motorsport brands also mourned his death, expressing their sadness: “Gil was an important and integral part of our racing team. He was a formidable force on and off the track and had a lasting impact on “Everyone at McLaren Racing will miss him,” the company said in a press release.

The entire INDYCAR family mourns the death of legendary driver Gil de Ferran. — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) December 30, 2023

NATHALIA GÓMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

More news