Legend of France

In the history of French sport, few figures can rival 'his majesty' in success, popularity and prestige Zinedine Zidane. The former footballer, now a successful coach, won everything that could be won in his career, taking France to the top of the world as a footballer and leading Real Madrid from the bench to win three consecutive Champions Leagues.

His talent and reputation as a winner certainly can inspire the Alpine teamwhich represents – in this era more than ever – the 'French national team' of Formula 1. The Renault-owned team not only produces its own power units in the Viry-Châtillon factory, but has also had a line-up since 2023 all French, composed by Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

Zidane has been the ambassador of the French team since last February and in these off-season days he had the opportunity to spend a special day with the team.

Challenge between karting and soccer

In a funny video published on the team's social channels, a summary of the meeting between the two drivers and the 1998 Golden Ball was seen. Zidane showed Gasly and Ocon some of his sporting memorabilia and was honored with a special helmet marked by its famous number 5worn successfully for years on the Madrid 'camiseta blanca'.

The trio then also challenged in a kart race, in which Zizou was able to show off a special Alpine branded tracksuit, and obviously, also in a five-a-side football match. At Alpine, for 2024, all that remains is to hope that the 'influences' of one of the greatest footballers of all time will accelerate the rebirth of a team that is always halfway there.