If in 2004 the BAR Honda it was the surprise of the world championship, so much so that it came second in the constructors’ standings behind Ferrari, in 2005 the season had not started in the best way for the British team. In fact, 007 did not prove to be up to the previous one, but at the fourth seasonal grand prix, that of San Marino, the team raised their heads by finishing third under the checkered flag with Jenson Button and fifth with Takuma Sato. The cold shower, however, arrived during the technical checks: on arrival the cars met the requirement of 600 kg of minimum weight with gasoline, but they turned out well below once all liquids have been removed. After several hours, the team convinced the Commissioners to declare the car to be in order, arguing that for the entire period of the GP it had in any case respected the weight required by the regulations.

There FIA however he wanted to see clearly and appealed against the Commissioners’ decision: “Although it has failed to prove the fraud, there is sufficient evidence to affirm that the BAR has shown negligence and a lack of transparency. They continued to profess their innocence, knowing full well that in Imola, in a special compartment inside the tank, we had found more than 11 kg of petrol, a quantity that should not have been there, since the normal tank had already been emptied and England team officials agreed that all fuel had been removed. The accounts are soon done: they have removed 160 grams of petrol from the car. Eliminated the other 11 kg, the car turned out under the limit weight of almost 5.5 kg “. The Appeals Tribunal met on May 4 and the following day espoused the Federation line, disqualifying BAR from the San Marino GP and the two subsequent races of Spain and Monte Carlo, with a further disqualification of six months, suspended with probation. The team tried to defend itself by stating that the amount of gasoline present in the additional tank would be vital for the operation of the engine itself, and that the drainage procedures were applied only to the main one. It was found that the BAR 007 was equipped with two additional tanks within the main tank structure, with the aim of ensuring a large fuel injection pressure in the engine. At BAR’s threat to appeal to ordinary justice, Bernie Ecclestone replied: “The Bar went well, if they resort to ordinary justice, they could face an even heavier penalty. Why should a judge intervene? It is as if we were in the presence of a disqualification for doping “.