During demonstrations against the Corona policy, violence against the police and journalists is becoming more common © STRINGER / AFP

The German Association of Journalists (DJV) has again complained of a deteriorating work situation for journalists at demos against the corona policy.

Berlin – Federal Chairman Frank Überall said on Tuesday the German Press Agency with a view to the demo events in Germany that the situation was getting worse overall. There are more and more scuffles and tangible violence against media workers. There they are “whipped up” with the image of the media as the enemy.

Everywhere demanded that the topic should be discussed not only in the Bundestag, but also in the state parliaments. The whole thing affects not only journalists, but also politicians, police officers and, in some cases, paramedics. On the same day, the union published a flyer with tips and recommendations around demos for journalists and police officers. The DJV advocates closer cooperation in order to provide protection. (dpa)