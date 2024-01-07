Nature, tradition to the rhythm of the groups, gastronomy and, above all, a lot of faith to honor the Virgin of Light in the Cañar pilgrimage, whose origin dates back to the 17th century. The residents of the western area lived a full day of coexistence this Sunday, attended by more and more foreigners attracted by the deep-rooted customs and beauty of the natural area of ​​the Sierra de la Muela.

The cold did not prevent hundreds of pilgrims from accompanying the Virgin of Light on her way from Tallante to Cañar to ask her for “health and work” and to thank her for “the protection” received. «I can barely walk, but if I don't come to see her and say my prayers to her I won't feel comfortable. I seem to be missing something. Whenever she comes out, the entire town is beautiful, as if she gave us her blessing,” said Tallante neighbor Valentina Esparza. “We come to give back the strength that she gives us to keep going all year long,” added her husband, Fulgencio Soto.

The intense day began at eight in the morning with a mass in the Tallante church, from where the pilgrimage started to the Rincón de Sumiedo hermitage, and from there to the Cañar hermitage. Before, and to warm up on a cold morning, the neighborhood associations distributed buns with chocolate among the attendees. The Cañar pilgrimage is organized by the Federation of Neighborhood Associations, in collaboration with the neighborhood councils of Perín and Isla Plana, the associations of Tallante and Isla Plana and the Cartagena City Council.

At noon there was a mass next to the boulevard. In the afternoon, the singing of the Salve took place in the plaza of the Tallante church. The throne was accompanied by the local group, who made stops at the doors of the homes that mark the route through the unique vegetation to give them their aguilandos, or music from the Campo de Cartagena. The performance of the rest of the crews was around 12 hours. «This music reminds us of who we are. It is the expression of our identity,” commented one of Perín's assistants, Maribel García.

The Neighborhood Federation takes advantage of the Cañar pilgrimage to promote the tourist benefits of this natural enclave, while demanding its conservation.