Of course, the RKC players had seen the images of the devastation in the Moroccan mountain villages after the earthquake. But standing in that place, where the rubble still lies, among grieving people and families who have nothing left, makes them all very silent. “And then we worry if we have to walk an extra lap. Or if the food is not entirely to our liking.”
Yvonne van Beek
Latest update:
07-01-24, 19:17
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#RKC #members #put #smiles #children39s #faces #visit #hardhit #Moroccan #mountain #village
Leave a Reply