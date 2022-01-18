COLPISA Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:03



Pilar Sainz Díaz has been appointed the new General Director of Communication and Institutional Relations at Vocento, replacing Óscar Campillo who, after more than five years in the position, will lead a new sports editorial project within the group.

Graduated in Law from the Complutense University of Madrid, Pilar Sainz began her professional career in communication and marketing agencies such as GMR Marketing. In 2007 she was appointed Head of Marketing and Communication at Focus Ediciones, a position she held until 2011 when she joined Unidad Editorial as Orbyt’s Marketing Director. In 2012 she came to ABC as Director of ABC Business at Kiosko y Más and later held the position of Director of Institutional Relations of the century-old newspaper. Since 2016, he has assumed the Communications Department of Vocento, reporting to the General Directorate of Communications and Institutional Relations.

Pilar Sainz will lead the Department of Institutional Relations and Communication at Vocento, which, with the aim of promoting the different areas, is reorganized as follows: Aloysio Araujo will be Director of Institutional Relations, Juan Hevia-Aza Director of Marketing and Events; Enrique Pastor Creative Director and Mariana Ramonell joins the team as Director of Sustainability. For her part, María Vega de Seoane, to date Director of Events and Sustainability, will leave the group at the end of this month of January due to retirement, after 34 years in the company.