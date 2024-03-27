“Ovarian cancer is subtle, it doesn't cause major symptoms. Women don't realize they have this neoplasm in time.” This was said by Sandro Pignata, director of the medical oncology division, department of Uro-gynecology, Irccs Fondazione Pascale of Naples, on the sidelines of the meeting in Rome of the Ovarian Cancer Commitment (Occ), a European initiative promoted by AstraZeneca together with the European Association of Gynecological Oncology (Esgo) and the European Network of Advocacy Groups on Gynecological Cancer (Engage) which aims to promote discussion and comparison in order to improve the quality of life and survival of women with ovarian cancer .