OfRuggiero Corcella

The Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) consists of 567 statements that can be answered with “true” or “false”. The psycho-aptitude test is already in use by the Carabinieri, Police, Army and Financial Police. Psychiatrist Cerveri: «Very reliable results. It helps to define the personological structure of the individual”

The Minnesota Test is not at all unknown, the psycho-aptitude exam for access to the profession of magistrates from 2026 approved by the Council of Ministers and at the center of the protests of the National Association of Magistrates. Born in the 1930s in the United States, the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) is currently used in public competitions and personnel selection air Force, Carabinieri, Army, Financial Police, Navy, State Police, Local police, Penitentiary Police, Fire fighters.

How is the Minnesota Test played? It involves responding with “true or false” to 567 “items” (statements) ranging from “I like mechanics magazines”; “My father is a good person, or (if your father is dead) my father was a good person”, to “I can only express my true feelings when I drink” and “I have often wished I were the opposite sex to my”.

We explain what it is and how it works, with the help of Giancarlo Cerveridirector of the Mental Health and Addictions Department of the Lodi Asst.

What is the Minnesota test?

«The Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) is a test that provides numerical and standardized indications with respect to the personological structure of the second individual a rating of 10 clinical scales.

To these scales are added 3 further defined validity scalesthat is, they help to understand whether the subject's responses have such coherence as to make the test result reliable.”

When was it born and who developed it?

«The test was born in a cultural context completely different from the current one. The questionnaire was developed at the University of Minnesota in the United States in the 30s of the last century. Simple true/false questions were administered to groups of patients and the general population. The fact that those who had a certain diagnosis tended to have homogeneous answers to some questions pushed researchers to use those questions as determinants to define the presence of characteristics similar to the disorder. See also Thyroid microtumors: surgery can be avoided and eliminated with thermal ablation

«For example, the questions to which subjects diagnosed with schizophrenia responded in a homogeneous way and differently compared to the general population made it possible to identify them as the questions qualifying the score on the schizophrenia clinical scale. The formulation was developed in 1942 and was used for a long time.”

How many versions have been made?

«Cultural and social changes have made it necessary change the test structure on different questions. Compared to the period in which the interpretative model was built, several aspects have changed, for example access to substances of abuse, sensitivity towards the issue of suicidality and also the fact that some human conditions (such as sexual orientation) are no longer considered pathological elements.

For this reason it has been widely spread since the 1990s the new MMPI-2 formulation which underwent a significant update in the second part of the questions but did not modify the theoretical structure with 10 clinical scales and 3 validity scales. Added to this in recent yearsi a version for teenagers, based on the specific personological characteristics of this phase of life and a new MMPI-RF (Restructured Form) formulation”.

What is it for?

“The test it is not sufficient to make a diagnosis but it provides useful indications to better define the personological structure of the individual, it can never replace the clinical interview but can be an excellent tool for implementing the information collected.

«In many cases it can be used as a screening tool to evaluate the presence of some critical areas in the person's functioning which, if present, lead to further in-depth analysis during the interview”. See also Covid remains an international health emergency for WHO

Of how many and what parts is it composed of?

«It is divided into two parts, some questions are used to identify the validity scores of the test and others to define the values ​​of the clinical scores».

What are validity scales and what are they for?

«There are 3 validity scales, serve to indicate behaviors aimed at over-representing or under-representing personological aspects. That is, the test helps us to understand whether those who have undergone the test tend to hide some aspects of their thoughts or vice versa tend to make them more evident. It is clear that there could be advantages for both of these behaviors and it is important to read the clinical results based on the validity of the test.

There are 3 validity scales one is linked to lyingthe second to excessive emotional control and the third of response atypia. For all three there are scores that make the test result invalid.”

What are clinical scales and what are they for?

«There are 10 clinical scales, for each of them there is a score beyond which exceeding the attention threshold is defined and they are the following:

1- Hypochondria

2- Depression

3- Hysteria

4- Psychopathic deviation

5- Masculinity/Femininity

6- Pranoia)

7- Psychoasthenia

8- Schizophrenia

9- Hypomania

0- Social introversion

Based on the score of each clinical scale it is possible to infer the presence or absence of specific symptoms and the possible correlation with particular psychiatric syndromes. Everything must obviously be re-evaluated with clinical examination and anamnestic support.”

How is it done?

«The test predicts that the individual reads over 500 questions and for each one provide a true or false answer. Then it exists a response coding system (currently software) which produces a score for each of the scales described above”.

What is its diagnostic reliability?

“Exists considerable reliability of the results which is the result both of the empirical method with which the test was structured from the beginning (the questions of a specific diagnostic category were chosen on the basis of how they tended to have homogeneous answers in people with a specific diagnosis) and of the enormous amount of data on which it has been tested over the last 70-80 years.” See also Cicchetti (Altems): "New therapy for haemophilia A has no impact on NHS"

How was it verified, from a medical-scientific point of view?

«From a statistical point of view the test has remarkable consistency both for the questions relating to a single scale and for the score obtained for each scale and the comparison with the general population. Therefore there is very solid data on its possible use of this test as an implementation contribution compared to clinical evaluation alone”.

It is used to make “differential diagnosis”: what does it mean?

«In complex cases it can be a valid tool to help in better definition complex clinical pictures which allow us to differentiate pathological conditions that also present partial symptomatic overlap.”

Article being updated…