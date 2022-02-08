This is the story of Pierpaolo Pannisco, one of the youngest teachers in Italy

The protagonist of this story is Pierpaolo Pannisco which has become teacher at just 21 years old. During an interview, the boy decided to tell his story history and revealed how he is used to teaching with his students. Let’s get to know one of the youngest teachers in Italy better.

Pierpaolo Pannisco is one of the youngest school teachers in Italy. The boy has suns 21 years and currently works as a teacher at an institute in Reggio Emilia. Originally from Calitri, a small town in the province of Avellino, he obtained the diploma in the year 2019 and gave six exams to obtain theenabling for teaching.

He later immediately carried out the request to be able to practice as a teacher. Pending a call-up, the 21-year-old has dedicated himself to others works: worked as a bartender in Calabria and then as a turner for a local company. However, on a Friday in September, suddenly his life It’s changed.

A Reggio Emilia school needed a teacher from Mechanics and the person concerned was required to give availability within 48 hours. Pierpaolo did not waste even a minute talking with his family and his girlfriend to accept the place. A few days later he showed up at school and theadministrative officer he told her:

Look, the registrations are closed.

However, during the interview, the boy did not deny that the first days of work he was forced to face some difficulties. These were his words:

I do not deny that the first days were “hard”, but not mentally, but for the simple reason of the little difference in age between me “teacher” and the students but then slowly everything went in the right direction.

And for this I would like to thank my parents in the first place and my girlfriend who supported me while other people judged me for my passion.

That’s not all, Pierpaolo Pannisco also explained how he usually works with his family students. During his lessons, he himself spends time ad to listen he, on the other hand understanding is a factor that may be missing in the teacher-pupil relationship: