After 7:40 p.m. this Tuesday afternoon, the single emergency telephone number 112 received several calls warning of the fire that was taking place in a house, located on Calle Fábrica in the town of Campos del Río. Firefighters from the CEIS, from the Region of Murcia, immediately moved to the scene, putting out the fire declared on the ground floor of the house, preventing it from spreading to nearby houses. Fortunately, there was no personal injury.

The mayor of Campos del Río, María José Pérez Cerón, went to the place and had a conversation with the affected family, commenting that “in principle they think that it could have been caused by a light bulb they had in the girl’s room, so that the mother, seeing smoke coming out of the lamp, opened the windows and went to the grandmother’s house to bathe her daughter, when she returned she saw flames coming out the window».

The mayor pointed out that “it is a shame, because it is a young couple trying to get ahead and now they see that their house has been damaged by the fire” and added “but within the bad it is only material damage and it can be repaired , little by little, and the important thing is that they are fine and no personal misfortune has happened».

From the City Council they will send technicians to supervise what happened and the property.