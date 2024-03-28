Piero Quispe celebrates anniversary with his girlfriend Cielo: what did the soccer player do to surprise her?

Love blossoms in the world of sports with the relationship between the footballer Piero Quispe and his girlfriend, Cielo Berrios. Both celebrated their anniversary this March 27, in a way that left everyone sighing. Below, we show you how Piero managed to surprise Cielo on this special date and the message that Cielo dedicated to Piero after Peru's victory against the Dominican Republic, as well as other information about the couple.

What did Piero Quispe do to surprise Cielo Berrios?

Piero Quispe, known for his ability on the football field, showed that he also knows how to conquer off it. To celebrate his first year of relationship with Sky Berriosthe athlete decided to take his girlfriend on a trip.

Through his Instagram account, the Peruvian national team appeared next to his partner inside a plane and dedicated a romantic message to him: “Happy first year. I love you.” It should be noted that Cielo reposted Piero's publication on his social networks and wrote: “Happy 27th, my love.”

Cielo Berrios was seen excited by Piero Quispe's surprise. Photo: Instagram/Cielo Berrios

Along these lines, Cielo Berrios also dared to share some unpublished photographs together with Piero Quispe for this special date on his Instagram account. In the first image, you can see that they both had an evening that was full of romantic details, from rose petals to heart balloons, which created a perfect atmosphere to celebrate their love.

Cielo Berrios shared these photos with Piero Quispe. Photo: Instagram/Cielo Berrios

What message did Cielo Berrios send to Piero Quispe after the victory against the Dominican Republic?

After the recent triumph of the Peruvian soccer team against the Dominican Republic, Sky Berrios She did not hesitate to express her pride in her boyfriend, Piero Quispe.

Through her Instagram account, the influencer shared an emotional message congratulating him on his performance in the match. “Congratulations, my love. Let's go for more,” wrote Cielo, which shows his unconditional support for Piero.

Cielo Berrios exudes love for Piero Quispe after scoring his first goal with the Bicolor. Photo: Instagram/Cielo Berrios See also 'Chicks on the Run 2': when is the premiere in Peru and how to watch the movie online?

How old is Cielo Berrios and how long does he get along with Piero Quispe?

Piero Quispe He was born on August 14, 2001, so he is currently 22 years old. For his part, Sky Berrios, the soccer player's girlfriend, is 20 years old, which means that the couple has an age difference of only two years. Despite being young, both have shown maturity in their relationship, which she made public on December 25, 2023.

Who is Cielo Berrios, Piero Quispe's girlfriend?

Sky Berrios She became popular in the entertainment world for being the girlfriend of Piero Quispe. With more than 83,000 followers on Instagram, Cielo shares her daily life, trips, parties and, of course, her special moments with her boyfriend. Furthermore, this young woman is studying Business Administration and has expressed her desire to become an entrepreneur.