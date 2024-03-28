Saturday, March 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piero Quispe celebrates anniversary with his girlfriend Cielo: what did the soccer player do to surprise her?

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2024
in Entertainment
0
Piero Quispe celebrates anniversary with his girlfriend Cielo: what did the soccer player do to surprise her?

Love blossoms in the world of sports with the relationship between the footballer Piero Quispe and his girlfriend, Cielo Berrios. Both celebrated their anniversary this March 27, in a way that left everyone sighing. Below, we show you how Piero managed to surprise Cielo on this special date and the message that Cielo dedicated to Piero after Peru's victory against the Dominican Republic, as well as other information about the couple.

#Piero #Quispe #celebrates #anniversary #girlfriend #Cielo #soccer #player #surprise

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts