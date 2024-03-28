All ready for Vespa World Days 2024. In less than a month the huge gathering of Vespa enthusiasts will take place: the organizers have given an appointment to all those who will participate from 18 to 21 April, for four days of events which will involve not only Pontedera but also more than twenty municipalities in the Valdera and the Lands of Pisa. The numbers are promising: we are talking about 8,000 members from 54 nations for record attendance expected, and over 100 events featuring culture, food and wine and Italian excellence.

Record attendance

“The numbers tell a lot about this event, we will have the representation of in Pontedera 54 countries from five continents. An extraordinary figure which adds to the fact that all 8,000 bookable places were sold out in just a few days. The presence of Vespa enthusiasts and enthusiasts It promises to be truly exceptional“commented Riccardo Costagliola, President of the Vespa World Club.

Rich and varied programme

A quick look at the program. It will start at 11am on Thursday 18 April at Vespa Village, the beating heart of the event, the exhibition-market area set up in Piazza del Mercato in Pontedera: in this location, until Sunday at 4pm, a food & beverage area and various exhibition stands will give Vespisti and visitors the opportunity to be together. But not only that: always at the Vespa Village there is also the test rides of Piaggio vehicles and the delivery of 250 limited edition certificates of origin for the event. Furthermore, Vespa World Days 2024 will also be an opportunity to celebrate 140 years since the foundation of Piaggio, founded in 1884, and 100 years of the historic Pontedera factory: in this regard, a special exhibition will be dedicated and hosted at the Piaggio Museum .

The big parade

On Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st the Piaggio factory, where Vespa was created continuously since 1946, will open its doors to Vespa enthusiasts thanks to 128 shifts of extraordinary visits, carried out on board comfortable trains. During the days of the event, the boutique where it will be possible to purchase the new Vespa clothing capsule will also be open to the public in Piazza Martiri della Libertà. On Saturday only, however, the great parade: thousands of Vespa enthusiasts, riding Vespas of every era, will parade in a procession creating a joyful and colorful swarm that from Viale Italia, in the heart of Pontedera, will wind towards Peccioli crossing the hills that inspired Corradino d'Ascanio, along the most scenic of itineraries.