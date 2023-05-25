Piero Angela, the causes of the science popularizer’s death, illness, son Alberto, wife, career

Piero Angela died on August 13, 2022 at the age of 93. He was a great science journalist and popularizer, with successful broadcasts such as Superquark. His son Alberto will pay homage to him with a special of Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery entitled Piero Angela – A journey along a lifetime, broadcast in prime time this evening, 25 May 2023, on Rai 1.

Piero Angela had been battling an illness for some time. To give the announcement on his social networks by his son Alberto Angela, also a well-known television broadcaster. “Have a good trip dad,” wrote Alberto. “Dear friends, I am sorry I am no longer with you after 70 years together. But even nature has its rhythms. They have been very stimulating years for me that have led me to get to know the world and human nature. Above all, I was lucky enough to know people who helped me realize what every man would like to discover. Thanks to science and a method that allows problems to be faced in a rational but at the same time humane way. Despite a long illness I managed to complete all my broadcasts and projects (even a small satisfaction: a piano jazz record…). But also, sixteen episodes dedicated to school on environmental and energy problems. It was an extraordinary adventure, lived intensely and made possible thanks to the collaboration of a large group of authors, collaborators, technicians and scientists. In turn, I have tried to tell what I have learned. Dear all, I think I have done my part. Try to do yours too for this difficult country of ours. A big hug Piero Angela ”, the posthumous message published by Superquark’s social networks after the news of his death.

Piero Angela in an interview before his death had revealed that he suffered from a very common alteration of the musculoskeletal system. The disease to which he refers was discopathy, as Angela himself had told in his own words: “I’m with one foot in the grave and one on the bar of soap. When I’m standing I’m over 90, I suffer from discopathy. But when I’m sitting I’m 45”.

Who was

Born in Turin in 1928, Piero Angela began his journalistic career in Rai as a radio reporter, later becoming a correspondent and presenter of the news. His great popularity is linked to his popular science programmes, from Quark to Superquark to mention the most important, with which he founded a solid documentary tradition for Italian television.