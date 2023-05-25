The Argentinian who wears the Inter Milan shirt has become a leader on and off the pitch. Today he is one of the captains of the ‘Nerazzurri’ and he is also the team’s top scorer with 20 goals converted. After a double, Lautaro gave Inter the Italian Cup and now he wants to close with a flourish by winning the UEFA Champions League.

Against Fiorentina, Lautaro Martínez’s team played the final of the Italian Cup at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Those led by Simone Inzagui had already obtained this title in the 2021-2022 season and were going for the second consecutive crown.

Very early, when the clock barely showed three minutes of play, Nico González, another Argentinian, appeared and opened the scoring, surprising the entire defensive saga of ‘Internazionale’. After the goal, the attack led by Martínez would go in search of a draw and victory.

Lautaro would take the leadership of Inter’s game and there the most important options would begin to appear to beat the goal defended by Pietro Terracciano. At minute 23, Brozovic realized how lonely Martínez was and filtered a perfect pass for the Argentine, who with great technique and subtlety finished off Terracciano’s right post for Inter’s tie at one goal.

He didn’t stop and a few minutes later, at 37′, the man born in Bahía Blanca, Buenos Aires province, took a cross that Barella put on him as if with his hand, after a corner kick, and converted a half volley goal, with which he claimed to be one of the figures in the final of the Italian Cup. The first half ended with the number 10 as a figure and with a deserved victory for Inter.

For the second half, the situation did not change much. Fiorentina, although looking for a tie, found a masterful performance from goalkeeper Samir Handanovič, who stopped all attempts to equalize the series. At minute 84, amid choruses and applause, the figure of the field and author of two great goals, Lautaro Martínez, would come out.

Martínez has the three most important titles in Italy and Argentina

How many 25-year-old players can say that they are world champions and that they also have seven titles? This Argentinian with roots in Racing can say with complete peace of mind that within his record is the most coveted and longed-for tournament of all the players on the planet.

In 2022, Lautaro Martínez established himself alongside Lionel Messi as part of the best World Cup team of that edition. Although he has been resisted many times by the fans of his country, this striker has known how to pull out his claws and earn a place not only in his national team, but also in the headline of one of the most emblematic teams in Serie A: the Inter de Milan.

Currently, Martínez is one of the best valued players on the planet: around 80 million euros. This is because, since he arrived in Italy, in 2018, he has won the Italian Cup twice (2021-2022 / 2022-2023), Italian Super Cup (2021) and Serie A (2020- 2021). Lautaro has won the three most important soccer trophies in that country.

In addition, with the Argentine team he was champion of the Copa América, the World Cup and the Finalíssima. Not bad for a player his age.

Will Lautaro be the first Argentine to win the UEFA Champions League as world champion?

Lautaro Martínez (Inter) or Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), one of these two Argentines will be the first player of this nationality to lift the ‘orejona’ and the World Cup in less than 12 months. The inter player told the sports channel ‘Sky Sports’ that “I’ve always said it, every time I play I try to give my best, lend a hand and improve. After the World Cup, (…) I knew that we had a very important opportunity to be in a final and there we are”

In the top European tournament, Lautaro has played 12 games and has scored three goals, but his contribution has gone beyond goals. Martínez was awarded the captain’s belt and the number 10 shirt because of what he showed on the field and his multiple facets, which allow the team to have a player who feels good playing as a net 9 or a little further behind in the creation. In addition, he has shown his leadership and solidarity capacity to support even in tasks far from the attack.

Now the task will be to face a teammate in the Argentine National Team and also a world champion, Julián ‘La araña’ Álvarez who, although he is not a starter, is part of the group chosen by Pep Guardiola for the Champions League final. .

The Argentine forward of Inter Milan Lautaro Martínez celebrates a goal against La Specia, in a match of the second date of the Italian Serie A played on August 20, 2022 in Milan. MIGUEL MEDINA AFP

On June 10, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Turkey, the new European champion will be announced and Lautaro could enter the select group of players who have both trophies in the same year they lifted the World Cup: Roberto Carlos in 2002 with Real Madrid and in the World Cup in Korea/Japan, Raphael Varane in 2018 with Real Madrid and in the World Cup in Russia, Sami Khedira in 2014 with Real Madrid and in the World Cup in Brazil. Some names that have achieved this feat.

Led by Jose Mourinho and against Bayern Munich of Germany, the last Champions League title for the Milan team was won, in which Diego Milito, an Argentine and also a Racing figure, was a figure scoring a double.

Ten years later, Lautaro Martínez could repeat the statistics and lift the most prestigious trophy on the old continent, but this time against one of the most important and winning teams in England, Guardiola’s Manchester City.