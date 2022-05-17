The importance of the prevention of infectious diseases for diabetic patients and the protection opportunities made available by the Piedmont region. This will be the theme at the center of the round table “Let’s take care of the protection of the diabetic patient in Piedmont” live streaming on Adnkronos social channels Tuesday 17 May from 11.

According to the National Vaccine Prevention Plan 2017-2019 (PNPV) there are certain categories of people who, due to previous chronic diseases, may be more exposed to the risks of vaccine-preventable diseases. “The category of population groups at risk for disease – reads the Pnpv – is made up of individuals who have certain characteristics and particular morbid conditions (cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic, immunosuppression, etc.) that expose them to an increased risk of contract invasive infectious diseases and in this case develop serious complications “. Among these diseases is diabetes and for patients who are affected there are numerous recommended vaccines: not only the influenza and pneumococcal vaccine, but also the measles-mumps-rubella, varicella-zoster and meningococcal vaccinations, without forgetting all the recalls of the vaccinations that are carried out during the pediatric age.

This is why it is important to “pre-occupy”, promoting correct information and helping people to protect themselves and others.

At the meeting, promoted by Adnkronos Comunicazione with the non-conditioning support of GlaxoSmithKline, the following took part: Lorenza FerraraSeREMI Manager and Vaccination Activities Referent of the Piedmont Region; Carlo PiccoGeneral Manager of the Local Health Authority of the City of Turin; Carlo Bruno GiordaDirector of SC Diabetologia of ASL Torino 5; Salvatore OleandriDirector of the Complex Structure of Endocrinology (SC) Asl City of Turin; Andrea PizziniVice President Simg Piemonte; Ezio Labaguer, Coordination of associations between people with diabetes – Piedmont Valle d’Aosta; Cesare Muratore, Vice President of FAND Turin. Moderates: Federico MeretaJournalist.

