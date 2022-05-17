Meeting between the president and the coach, who asks for confirmation from Ospina and the central defender. In a more physical team for the Champions League: Barak or Nandez in the crosshairs

A meeting with a view of the Gulf. Just to be bewitched by the charm of Partenope. A meeting like there will be many others in these days between the president Aurelio De Laurentiis and the coach Luciano Spalletti. There was yesterday morning at the Britannique hotel, where they both reside: the coach on a regular basis, the patron when he is in town, and lately it happens often. No official meeting, but a way to keep up to date, as happens even by telephone when Filmauro commitments keep the producer in Rome.

By now the clouds over the relationship between the two have cleared and not because Spalletti said he wanted to take a camper to tour the districts of the city … The positive end of the season, with the three consecutive victories, showed the president that his the coach has the situation under control and therefore Luciano will continue to be the blue guide. Now it will be necessary to understand what kind of team Napoli will become. See also "Hostile air target" headed to Jeddah, F1 apprehension. But Arabia: "Guaranteed Security"

renewals – So at this stage it will be necessary to carefully evaluate which squad will be from which to start again. And in this sense Spalletti has already said and repeated some basic concepts. Starting with the goalkeeper, a role for which the coach would like the reconfirmation of David Ospina, whose agent is planning a meeting with the club next week. Similar speech for Dries Mertens who initiated the renewal issue directly with the president. We need players with personality to insert, without losing those who are there. And here Koulibaly becomes an important node. The manager values ​​him very much and wants him to be the new captain. But there is still no agreement with the agents on a renewal hypothesis, while the proposal to spread the current contract was immediately rejected. The Senegalese would not be easy to replace, precisely because of what it means also in the locker room. But Spalletti at the same time maintains a pragmatic vision: he would never have given up on Insigne (“he is a top player”, he reiterated until Sunday), but at the same time he accepted a choice that belongs to the club. See also Ronaldo? No. This is where Juve made a mistake by wasting 500 million

new and physicality – The Tuscan guide looks ahead and now speaks with great enthusiasm of the first purchase, which replaces Insigne, the Georgian Kvaratskhelia: “He is a strong, muscular footballer, who has quality in the strait. He is one of those who find ingenious solutions, he is one that the coaches would like to have. He has running, speed, technique in the strait, he scores, he has muscle impact. He is a strong footballer, “he told the official radio microphones. KissKiss. A concept, that of physicality, which the coach reiterated to the president and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

the strategy – Probably next week Napoli will officially conclude the left-back operation, with the purchase of Mathias Olivera, Uruguayan from Getafe. By June he will redeem Anguissa from Fulham, after which he will wait to see if there will be releases and in that case there are already profiles followed for some time. And in midfield – in the hypothesis of departure of Fabian Ruiz and Zielinski – here, among others, the Uruguayan of Cagliari, Nandez, and the Czech of Verona, Barak remain under the magnifying glasses. Muscular people ready for physical confrontation, increasingly important in the middle of the field, without however renouncing those technical qualities in the dribble that Spalletti likes so much. But we are only at the beginning of a market that will be very long and may hold many surprises. Meanwhile, the coach and president will be side by side tomorrow to present Dimaro’s summer training camp. Forward together. Without fumbling. See also Mbappé enters the squad against Real Madrid

