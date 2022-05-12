One of the advantages of the cosplay is that anyone can practice it, as is the case with the voice actress Amber Lee Connorswhich interprets Pieck Fingeraka the Titan Freighterin the anime of Attack on Titan.

she recently shared in Twitter his interpretation of this character, which has gained popularity over time. It seems that he had wanted to share this recreation with his followers for a long time.

Or that is what can be understood from his message. She says ‘a bit late, but here’s my Pieck cosplay to celebrate the newest season of Attack on Titan’.

You’re right, because the second part of the fourth season has long ended. But it doesn’t matter how long it took, since as we informed you before, the third will debut next year and several characters will return to action.

That’s what will happen to Pieck Fingersomeone very relevant in the final stretch of Attack on Titan. He is one of the surviving titans who seeks to stop Eren jaegerand that is why he has had to ally himself with those who were previously his enemies.

With respect to cosplay from Amber Lee ConnorsSo take all the details into account. Although the photos of her don’t really show her well, the hairstyle that she wears of hers is similar, and the same can be said for her uniform.

A little late – but here's my Pieck Cosplay to celebrate the most recent Attack on Titan season 🛒❤️ pic.twitter.com/nOrzxkvEUY — Amber Lee Connors (@AmberLeeConnors) May 10, 2022

Pieck Finger will return with the end of Attack on Titan

Perhaps the only thing left over is the band that this dubbing actress wears on one of her arms. we say it because pieck he didn’t use it in the second part and he won’t use it in the third either.

But his cosplay it appears to show her when she first appeared in the series. If that is the case then she must be present; it is a sign of identification, although it also motivates the discrimination of the Eldians. It is an element that is surrounded by controversy in the series.

In addition to interpreting Pieck Finger in the English dub of the anime Attack on Titan, Amber Lee Connors He has participated in other productions. They are between them JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, jujutsu kaisen, pokemon evolutions Y Wonder Egg Priority.

It is to be imagined that those who enjoy the Titans saga in English-speaking countries will continue to listen to it in many other series. She has had good acceptance in her career.

It is to be imagined that those who enjoy the Titans saga in English-speaking countries will continue to listen to it in many other series. She has had good acceptance in her career.