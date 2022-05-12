An Assassin’s Creed streamer not only tried his hand at finishing the game on the highest selectable difficulty without any damagebut would have done so for all 12 major chapters of the series.

On April 11, 2022, streamer Hayete Bahadori uploaded to his YouTube channel (which can be viewed by following this link) the second part of his insane undertaking as an untouchable in Valhalla, thus completing his (almost) impossible mission.

When playing Assassin’s Creed, I hide in tall grass for 50 years and kill enemies one by one in stealth.

Bahadori, on the other hand, nimbly makes his way into the Holy Land, and doesn’t seem worried in the slightest when facing the bosses in the game directly.

In fact, the streamer, in a boss fight present in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, instead of parrying or avoiding Hemming’s attacks dangerously rejects them to send them back to the sender.

His interest in these businesses began during the recent pandemicin which Bahadori for his very first “no damage run” approached Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

However, the streamer was looking for a more challenging challenge, and speaking to Kotaku, he said he preferred video games that rewarded stealth, skill, and had various gameplay approaches to the scenario. Considering he was already a fan of the saga, Assassin’s Creed seemed like the perfect challenge for him.

Bahadori followed very specific rules in his meticulous intent to complete 12 chapters of Assassin’s Creed without taking any damage., the health bar was never to drop below 100% from start to finish. From the Brotherhood chapters to Syndicate, the objectives had to be completed 100%, without reloading any checkpoints or taking advantage of other tricks.

All video games have been played at the highest difficulty since Origins, which is the chapter in which the ability to choose the level of challenge was introduced in the series. Furthermore, Bahadori didn’t use any glitches to skip any part of the game, and if he failed a single objective, he would start the game all over again.

However, he admitted that the games have moments in which the player is forced to suffer damage that he cannot escape from in any way, and he noted them in the description of his YouTube videos. Despite the difficulty of the undertaking, which as can obviously be deduced is extremely complicated, Bahadori made everything seem very easy.

In his first game he was dedicated to finding the parts of the game that could cause him some headaches, while in the second he focused his attention on finding strategies to deal with those sections while reducing the risk of taking damage.

Although Bahadori did not intend to perform speed runs, he used various techniques of speed runners. Finally, not all strategies were applicable, for example he did not rely on any strategy that involved relying on luck.

However, a section featured in Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood forced him to rely completely on luck. In fact, when Ezio uses the Apple of Eden he could sometimes be hit by crossbow attacks that are not allowed to be avoided, thrown by enemies whose positioning is random.

This phase of the game was also quite close to the end of the game, and getting hit meant having to start the game all over again.

The streamer had to make several attempts, estimates he has failed over a thousand times, and including hours of practice states that each game took nearly 100 hours to complete correctly. Due to its length, Valhalla took around 800 hours, while Black Flag took around 250 hours.

His challenge started on October 16, 2021 starting with the first chapter of Assassin’s Creed, but he played in his spare time, without taking away precious hours from his work or time spent with his family.

In his Reddit Bahadori has also compiled his own personal ranking regarding the different aspects of the gamesas the chapter with the best story and so on, stating that the video game of the saga that he preferred was Odyssey, as the developers did not insert mechanics in which forced damage to the player was foreseen.

The less popular title, on the other hand, was the first chapter of Assassin’s Creed, as it was heavily penalized by the management of the camera. While Unity, according to him, is the title that offers the best gameplay in the stealth field.

These and many other things are present in Bahadori’s Reddit, including comments on the various individual challenges he had to face in the various games to complete his amazing feat.

It is interesting to learn, through the same streamer, that after completing Assassin’s Creed without taking any damage, it is currently being tested for a “no damage” challenge on God of War. We have no doubt that he will succeed in the enterprise, we just have to wait for his videos.

The hope is also to see Bahadori perform further sensational feats on an upcoming title in the saga, which may be late in coming, as we hypothesized in this article.