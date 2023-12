Rainy Frog And Score Studios they announce Piczle Cross: Story of Seasonsout next February 27, 2024 on Nintendo Switch come on PC via Steam.

The title, crossover between the series of Pizcle And Story of Seasons, will also be available in Italian. It will contain 350 puzzles and below we can see the announcement trailer.

Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons – Announcement Trailer

Source: Rainy Frog Street Gematsu