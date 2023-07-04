Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Piazza Yenne in Cagliari is a busy place. © Peter Eberts / Imago Images

On the Italian holiday island of Sardinia, a parked pickup truck suddenly starts moving and rolls across a busy square.

Cagliari/Munich – An accident occurred in Italy that could have ended in tragedy: On the holiday island of Sardinia, a pick-up truck injured several people while wandering around a busy square. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, all those affected are tourists. None were in critical condition, most escaped with a fright or minor injuries.

The incident happened on Monday (July 3) in the center of Sardinia’s capital, Cagliari, in the south of the island. A driverless pickup truck rolled 400 meters from Piazza Yenne onto Corso Vittorio Emanuele, collided with 15 people, according to Ansa, and finally crashed into the outside area of ​​a restaurant, where it came to a stop. A similar incident happened in another region of Italy at a train station.

Italy: Small truck hits several people during odyssey on Sardinia

The accident triggered a large-scale operation. Emergency doctors, ambulances, fire brigades and police rushed to the scene. Eight tourists were taken to Cagliari hospitals. The police reconstructed the accident as follows: Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a 35-year-old parked his small truck opposite Piazza Yenne in Via Manno, which is about 200 meters from Corso.

The man went to a bar and got himself a coffee. Then the car started to move down a slightly sloping road. He drove across the Piazza Yenne, into the Corso Vittorio Emanuele and finally crashed into the restaurant beer garden. The police suspected a defect in the handbrake. The driver put them on correctly. However, a gear had not been engaged.

Video shows pickup truck crashing into restaurant

A video published on the website of the Sardinian newspaper L’ Unione Sarda was released shows the moment when the pickup truck crashes into the restaurant. The recordings were made by the security camera of the Cavò Bistrot. At first everything is quiet. Guests sit in the outdoor area of ​​the restaurant, eat and chat.

Then there is noise in the background, the guests all look to the side, jump up from their chairs and run away. Then the delivery truck shoots into the picture from the right, first clearing tables and chairs and then coming to a standstill. A man rushing out of the restaurant keeps yelling, “Call the ambulance, call the ambulance.” Everyone in the restaurant escaped with a fright. Different in Belgium. A car crashed into a crowd there, killing six people. (mt)