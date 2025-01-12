Pick’s disease is a very rare type of frontotemporal dementia that has similarities to Alzheimer’s disease. It affects some neurons in the brain in which Pick bodies or Pick cells are concentrated, which have altered tau protein, which is abundant in the central nervous system and works to stabilize the neuronal cytoskeleton. It is normal for this disease to appear from the age of 40 to 65. The earlier the disease begins, the worse the prognosis. The average life expectancy is about six years.

Causes of Pick’s disease

Genetic and hereditary factors

The exact causes of Pick’s disease are not known, but it has been proven that there are some genetic alterations associated with this disease and it is also known that there is a hereditary factor and that it is sometimes transmitted from parents to children.

Symptoms of Pick’s disease

Progressive and degenerative evolution

The first symptoms are mild and go unnoticed, but they become visible as the disease progresses. The main signs point to degenerative cognitive impairment. The most common are:

– Compulsive behaviors and antisocial behavior.

– Depression.

– Suicidal ideas and delusional ideas.

– Disinhibition.

– Difficulty maintaining hygiene.

– Mechanically repetitive gestures.

– Social isolation.

– Suicidal tendencies.

– Roller coaster emotional state.

– Carelessness, disinterest in events. Lack of sympathy, concern, empathy or emotional warmth.

– Difficulties reading and writing.

– Problems with vocabulary and/or mutism.

– Memory leak.

– Weak and uncoordinated speech.

– Muscle rigidity.

– Tremors in the hands.

– Weakness.

– Urinary incontinence.

Diagnosis of Pick’s disease

Physical examination

The doctor subjects you to a thorough questioning to find out the symptoms and a physical evaluation. All this accompanied by analysis to know the general state of health of the patient.

Specialists will perform a neuropsychological evaluation and neurological examination of the brain and nervous system and other tests such as:

– Magnetic resonance imaging of the brain.

– Electroencephalography (EEG).

– Examination of the cerebrospinal fluid extracted by puncture.

– CT scan of the head.

– Cognitive function exams. Sensitivity, thinking and reasoning.

– Motor function exams.

– Brain biopsy.

Treatment and medication of Pick’s disease

There is no cure

There is no treatment to cure Pick’s disease. Treatment aims to improve some symptoms such as mood changes with specific medications and therapies. The drugs that are usually combined in this condition are: analgesics, anticholinergics, central nervous system depressants, cimetidine and lidocaine.

Additionally, medications may be needed to control aggressive or agitated behaviors. Age orientation therapies can help reinforce environmental or other cues to reduce disorientation.

The patient may need 24-hour monitoring and help to maintain hygiene and care. Family and caregivers require guidance and advice to deal with care at home.

Prevention of Pick’s disease

It can’t be prevented

There is no prevention method.