Joan Gaspart, president of FC Barcelona between 2000 and 2003, sparked controversy a few days ago by stating that Athletic at the time “He went to the Second Division and in the end he didn’t leave”pointing out that he will take “to the grave what happened” back then. However, the former vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has publicly backed down to ensure that his tenure was clean.

“I was glad they didn’t come down… I said I would take things to the grave, but they don’t have to be fraudulent things. It’s a cliché. “I’m going to take many more things to the grave,” he began by saying about the matter this Saturday on Radio Marca.

The former president of Barça explained that “when you have been so involved in football, you know many things but Not everything has to be corruption, it could just be a thought that I have had.“and made it clear that “Athletic’s permanence was clean, anyone who thinks otherwise is wrong.”

These words from Joan Gaspart come after will address the criticism of FC Barcelona and the CSD for the granting of the precautionary measure to be able to re-register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor.

Gaspart turned to Athletic’s situation in the 2006-2007 season, when the Biscayan club escaped relegation by a single point. “I was then vice president of the Federation and I will take what happened to the grave“, he stated then, although he also added that “nothing happened, he was miraculously saved and won all the games in the last few days.”