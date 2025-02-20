Real Betis Balompié, through Forever Green, an environmental sustainability platform that seeks to involve the world in the fight against climate change through football, has designed a new special shirt manufactured from algae. Within the framework of a informative campaign under the motto ‘Without blue there is no green’, prepared by the Officer & Gentleman agency, the objective of this initiative is to make visible the environmental catastrophe that involves the uncontrolled invasion of the Asian algae Okomuroe rugulopteryx on the Andalusian coast of the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

The massive entry of this type of organisms is displacing the native species and altering the natural balance of aquatic ecosystems, a problem that especially affects the waters between the coast of Algeciras and Tarifa, where they have quadrupled the collection of invading algae in just One year.

To alert the seriousness of the problem and raise awareness among football fans of this environment The first manufactured with textile fiber from algae, in addition to recycled plastics collected from the ocean and wood pulp. The clothing also has luminescent logos, made with ecological water inks as an alternative to plastisols.

Real Betis thus reaffirms its commitment to the so -called Blue Economy, the one that takes advantage of the oceans and seas for responsible economic growth, aligning directly with one of the sustainable development objectives (SDG]of the UN 2030 Agenda, specifically With the number 14 entitled ‘Submarine Life’, whose main purpose is to protect biodiversity and marine and aquatic resources.









More than 40,000 tons in rate

The coast of Andalusia, and especially the beaches of Tarifa, are one of the locations that suffer the most this new threat, which came to the territory ten years ago. And it is that in the Tarifeña town an extensive provisional landfill composed of a mountain of 40,000 tons of these algae, which are considered as urban solid residue. The transfer, management and sustainable solution of this problem involves an unassumable expense for the town hall of the town.

These pests not only involve an environmental crisis for the ecosystem of the Strait but also a warning to the economic stability of the municipalities of the area, since the algae also cover the seabed by seriously making native species danger and impacting key activities such as the fishing.