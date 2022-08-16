There are times in life when you need to find something that motivates you to continue, whether in the daily routine, work or living with those around you, especially when you live under monotony in everything you do. There are many actions that can be carried out or books by motivational authors that can be read, in order to find personal growth that allows you to enjoy everything that surrounds you.

But this growth can also be found in another option, perhaps even something simple, such as reading phrases created by various personalities throughout history, which usually arrive directly and at the right time to shake even the most intense fiber. sensitive of the person who reads it.

Inviting them to read some of these phrases and find meaning in them regarding their own lives:

“Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to things that happen to you” John Maxwell.

“Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right” Henry Ford.

“There is only one way to avoid criticism: do nothing, say nothing, and be nothing” Aristotle.

“Your imagination is your preview of life’s next attractions” Albert Einstein.

“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them” Walt Disney.

“Don’t worry about failing, worry about the chances you lose when you don’t even try” Jack Canfield.

“If you spend your whole life waiting for the storm, you will never enjoy the sunshine” Morris West.

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy” Dalai Lama.

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony” Mahatma Gandhi.

“It often takes more courage to dare to do right than to fear to do wrong” Abraham Lincoln.

“Some people want it to happen, some want it to happen, some people make it possible” Michael Jordan.

“In the midst of movement and chaos, keep still within you” Deepak Chopra.

“To be irreplaceable, one must always be different” Coco Chanel.

“All success takes place outside the comfort zone” Michael John Bobak.

“It doesn’t matter how slow you go as long as you don’t stop” Confucius.

“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about it, you will do things differently” Warren Buffett.

“I have not failed. I just found 10,000 ways that don’t work” Thomas A. Edison

“In the midst of every difficulty there is an opportunity” Albert Einstein.

“It is never too late to be what you could have been” George Eliot.

Let us remember that the sentences fill with meaning before the person who reads them, when they merge their feelings and tasks of that moment, understanding that they can be a generator of motivation but that by themselves they will not make a permanent change, it is important to understand what it came for that phrase into your life and what it invites you to do, in order to generate true personal growth.