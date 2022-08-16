There is no reconciliation in sight. Just as she promised her, Tommy Portugal She went to a lab to take a DNA test with Mafer Véliz, whom she previously recognized as her daughter, but did not give her last name. However, seeing their faces, it was impossible to avoid an argument.

In the middle of the test, the young woman came out with a new complaint against her father, accusing him of having hidden her from her family for three years.

Mafer Véliz reveals that Tommy Portugal kept her hidden

Tommy Portugal’s daughter surprised with a new revelation when she met face to face with her father and claimed that he had hidden her from her family.

“You hid me from your family for three years, didn’t you? If Estrella hadn’t said it, you wouldn’t have done it” Given this statement, the singer could not deny what was said, accepting it and indicating that “it was complicated”.

Likewise, the cumbiambero said that the young woman’s mother had part of the responsibility for not having told her about her paternity.

“His mom, what’s more, who didn’t tell me for more than 12 years that he had a daughter, He had it signed by someone else and that was the problem.”he defended himself.

Why didn’t Tommy Portugal take the DNA test before?

On August 15, Tommy Portugal and Mafer Véliz went to a laboratory to take a paternity test. However, the singer could not prevent the press from questioning why he did not undergo this test before, to avoid all this media confrontation.